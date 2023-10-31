Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: £29.48 - Michael Dods's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Langholm is on a lengthy losing run, but he is now 4 lb lower than his last winning mark, and he can boast a very good record at this course. Conditions are set to be testing, but he has run well in heavy ground before, including at this course, and his proven stamina will also come into play. He was asked to do too much too soon at Musselburgh last time, but he is handicapped to go close under a more conservative ride.
Smart Stat: £38.90 - Grant Tuer's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break
Pink Parfait built on the promise of her debut effort when opening her account over six furlongs at this course in September last year and, though she disappointed next time, she shaped well in a couple of handicaps on the all-weather earlier this year. She was far from disgraced when a close third over seven furlongs back at this venue when last seen in March, travelling well and running on late, suggesting she will relish this step up to a mile, and there should be even more to come from her.
Smart Stat: 25% - Robert Havlin's strike rate at NEWCASTLE
Dolce Courage is bred to be useful and he overcame inexperience and a pace bias to make a winning debut at Southwell three weeks ago, scoring only by a neck from the odds-on favourite, but having plenty more in hand than that margin suggests. He also met some trouble when moving into top gear, but he quickened up well afterwards and that effort suggests he is an above-average gelding. There should be plenty of improvement in him now and he is expected to defy a penalty.
