Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Smart Stat: 5 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 8 runnings
Aidan O'Brien saddles three runners as he seeks a sixth victory in this maiden since 2016. Chantilly and Old Faithful both filled the runner-up spot last time and will be trying to go one place better, but preference is for stablemate The Euphrates, who showed plenty to work on despite being badly in need of the experience when finishing third on his debut at Killarney 17 days ago, running on well under a considerate ride to be beaten only five lengths. He is open to significant improvement with that run under his belt and the booking of Seamie Heffernan today suggests he is Ballydoyle's number one contender.
Smart Stat: £63.50 - Adrian McGuinness' profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Lisieux shaped as if still in top form when finishing sixth at the Curragh last week, staying on gradually from rear to pass the post only five lengths behind the winner. She probably would have benefited from being ridden closer to the pace and it was a solid effort under the circumstances to be nearest at the finish. Placed in successive starts prior to that, including when beaten just a length into third at Listowel last month, Lisieux is clearly on a competitive mark and could be worth another chance to double her career tally having opened her account at Naas around this time last year.
Smart Stat: 20% - Danny Tudhope's strike rate at Newcastle
Danny Tudhope has enjoyed plenty of success at Newcastle in recent years and Beneficiary appeals as potentially his best chance of a winner on today's card. Beneficiary wasn't seen to best effect when last seen finishing fifth at Musselburgh a few weeks ago, passing the post only two and a half lengths behind the winner and looking unlucky not to get closer still having met trouble entering the final furlong. He finished with running left under a hands-and-heels ride and it was a certainly a step back in the right direction for a horse who is now 14lb lower in the weights than when filling the runner-up spot over this course and distance back in January.
