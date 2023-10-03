Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: 23% - Fergal O'Brien's strike rate at Southwell since the start of the 2019/20 season
Lusitanien justified good support when making a successful chasing debut at Worcester three weeks ago, quickening clear on the run-in to win by four and three-quarter lengths in impressive fashion. That was also his first start for Fergal O'Brien (formerly trained by Ewan Whillans) – who has enjoyed plenty of success at Southwell in recent years – and the manner of his victory suggests he's destined for better things for his new connections, with an 8 lb rise in the weights unlikely to be enough to stop him in his follow-up bid.
Smart Stat: £10.09 - David O'Meara's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running under penalty
Autumn Festival opened his account for the campaign with a pillar-to-post victory at Beverley last week, showing a willing attitude to land the spoils by a length and a half. The fitting of cheekpieces and return to front-running tactics were seemingly the catalysts for that improved display, proving himself at least as good as when completing a five-timer in 2022. This will be tougher under a 5 lb penalty, but he won from higher marks when on a roll last season and another bold bid seems assured if the headgear continues to work its magic.
Smart Stat: £33.70 - John Quinn's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Michael's Pledge is still a maiden after eight starts for the John Quinn stable, but he hasn’t run a bad race all year with five straight podium finishes since making the switch to handicaps. Beaten only two lengths when third at Thirsk last time, pulling clear of the remainder, he’s worth another chance to open his account from an unchanged mark, with further progress not out of the question for a three-year-old who remains low mileage as a stayer.
