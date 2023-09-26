Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Nazron - 14:25 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 24% - Roger Varian's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK since the start of the 2019 season

Nazron was a £110,000 purchase at the breeze-ups earlier this year and has shown plenty to work on in his first three starts, finishing placed on each occasion and running to a fairly useful level. He has been a beaten favourite each time, but the form of his latest run at Sandown looks strong, finishing third to a couple of improvers who both went on to win next time. Nazron is proving expensive to follow, but he has been handed a fair opening mark, and this sharp track should suit on all-weather debut.

Pinafore - 15:50 Nottingham

Smart Stat: 21% - William Haggas's strike rate with sprinters

Pinafore showed much improved form when resuming winning ways over this course and distance two starts back, travelling fluently in first-time cheekpieces and easily moving clear of her rivals when produced to lead inside the final furlong. She looked well in turned out under a penalty at York eight days later, but was unable to reproduce that form in a deeper race dropped to five furlongs. Pinafore now finds herself back on easier ground and in a lesser handicap so it would be no surprise if she got back on the up, especially back over six furlongs.

Olympicus - 16:25 Nottingham

Smart Stat: 2 - Michael Appleby's number of winners in past 8 runnings

Olympicus has a brilliant pedigree and produced a career-best effort to open his account over a mile and a quarter at Newmarket last month, beating the reopposing Hakuna Babe by a neck in a tight finish. He settled better than previously under this rider, never far away from the pace and asserting close home to fend off the challengers. He is bred to be much better than this mark and hasn't been with this yard long, so there could be even more to come from him now he's got his head in front.