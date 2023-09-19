Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Forceful Speed - 15:35 Redcar

Smart Stat: 20% - George Boughey's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Forceful Speed progressed well upon joining this yard last season, winning a couple of times, and he came on a fair bit for his reappearance this year when getting his head back in front at Pontefract when last seen in June. He appreciated the return to a sounder surface on that occasion, making headway out wide in the straight and staying on well to edge a three-way photo. The runner-up has franked the form since and Forceful Speed is well treated from just 2 lb higher.

Vespasian - 17:45 Yarmouth

Smart Stat: 24% - Simon & Ed Crisford's strike rate in late season

Vespasian has largely held his form well this year, hitting the frame on a number of occasions and also shaping better than the bare result on a couple of starts. He wasn't at his best when last seen at Windsor, weakening once headed over a furlong out, but he has been freshened up since, and now finds himself in an easier grade of handicap. Vespasian is just 2 lb above his last winning mark and is worth persevering with from this sort of mark.

Korroor - 18:30 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 24% - Archie Watson's strike rate at NEWCASTLE since the start of the 2019 season

Korroor was very strong in the betting for his debut at Wolverhampton in May, but he was in need of the experience and failed to meet expectations. He was gelded afterwards and was again well supported on his second start but he was off the bridle before most. Korroor wasn't knocked about on his qualifying run but is just the type that will do better now handicapping, especially now moving up to a trip that he is bred to relish.