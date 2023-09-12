Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Tarraff - 16:00 Leicester

Smart Stat: 25% - Simon & Ed Crisford's strike rate with handicap debutants

Tarraff has a useful pedigree but has run to just a fair level in five starts so far, hitting the frame on each occasion and bumping into some useful types. She wasn't at her best at Windsor last time, but she remains with potential now moving into handicaps for the first time. An opening mark of 71 doesn't seem excessive based on the pick of her efforts and she represents a yard that does especially well with such types.

Vadamiah - 16:15 Catterick

Smart Stat: 2 - Paul Midgley's number of winners in past 3 runnings

Vadamiah has recorded all three of her career wins over this course and distance and represents a yard that have won the last two renewals of this race. Her form figures aren't too inspiring so far this season, but she shaped better than the bare result on her return at Musselburgh, faring best of those who raced up with the pace, and she ran as well as could be expected in a much stronger race than this at York last time. The return to this venue is a big plus and she is just 2 lb higher than her last win now so a big run is expected.

Azazat - 18:25 Galway

Smart Stat: 3- D. K. Weld's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Azazat is from a good family and built on earlier promise when opening her account in a mile and a half maiden at Leopardstown in May. She has run creditably up in grade since, not good enough in the Irish Oaks but finishing runner-up in a Group 3 and listed event either side. She was all the rage in the betting over a mile and a quarter last time, but didn't have the pace in the closing stages. The return to this longer trip will be in her favour and Dermot Weld has a good record in this race, so she will remain of interest.