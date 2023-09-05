Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Cover Up - 15:55 Goodwood

Smart Stat: 17% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate with handicap debutants

Cover Up has a fast and sharp pedigree and didn't appear to get home over seven furlongs on his first two starts, but did show plenty of speed and ability. He saw his race out much better when opening his account dropped to five furlongs at Windsor last month, and looks particularly interesting kept to this trip now making his handicap debut from what looks a fair enough mark.

DC Flyer - 17:45 Hamilton

Smart Stat: 2 - Kevin Ryan's number of winners in past 6 runnings

DC Flyer didn't show much on his first three starts, but he showed much improved form on handicap debut when scoring over course and distance in July, the step up in trip and switch to front-running tactics both possible catalysts. He had more in hand than the official margin suggests on that occasion, too, hanging once in front, and he is just the type that will go on progressing, while he represents a yard that have a good record in this race.

Strong Johnson - 18:00 Ripon

Smart Stat: 26% - Daniel Tudhope's strike rate at RIPON

Strong Johnson shaped well over this course and distance two starts back and built on that promise when ending a losing run at Redcar 10 days ago. He was a comfortable winner that day from a much reduced mark and he remains well treated on the pick of his form following a 5 lb rise.