Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

South Shore - 14:50 Ripon

Smart Stat: £10.45 - Simon & Ed Crisford's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

The Crisfords show a level-stake profit when running only one horse at a meeting and they send South Shore on the long journey north from Newmarket to Ripon to make his debut in the five-furlong novice. South Shore is by top-class sprinter Blue Point and out of a mare who won a seven-furlong novice during a short career, and he starts out with the Crisford yard in good form.

Reserve Tank - 17:15 Worcester

Smart Stat: 26% - Sean Bowen's strike rate at Worcester

Sean Bowen tends to operate at a strike rate around the 19% mark but that increases to an excellent 26% at Worcester where he has a good book of rides this evening, starting with Reserve Tank in the staying handicap chase. Reserve Tank isn't the force of old but he took advantage of a falling mark under Sean Bowen at Market Rasen last time and remains with handicapping scope on his old form.

Metric - 19:05 Musselburgh

Smart Stat: £13.09 - David O'Meara's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running under a penalty

David O'Meara shows a level-stake profit with horses running under a penalty which bodes well for Metric who bids to add to her victory at Leicester last Wednesday. Metric impressed with how smoothly she made headway off a modest pace and then found enough to get the better of the odds-on favourite with the pair pulling clear of the remainder. She remains capable of better and looks up to defying a penalty.