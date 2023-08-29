Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

By Timeform
10:37 · TUE August 29, 2023

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

South Shore - 14:50 Ripon

Smart Stat: £10.45 - Simon & Ed Crisford's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

The Crisfords show a level-stake profit when running only one horse at a meeting and they send South Shore on the long journey north from Newmarket to Ripon to make his debut in the five-furlong novice. South Shore is by top-class sprinter Blue Point and out of a mare who won a seven-furlong novice during a short career, and he starts out with the Crisford yard in good form.

Reserve Tank - 17:15 Worcester

Smart Stat: 26% - Sean Bowen's strike rate at Worcester

Sean Bowen tends to operate at a strike rate around the 19% mark but that increases to an excellent 26% at Worcester where he has a good book of rides this evening, starting with Reserve Tank in the staying handicap chase. Reserve Tank isn't the force of old but he took advantage of a falling mark under Sean Bowen at Market Rasen last time and remains with handicapping scope on his old form.

Metric - 19:05 Musselburgh

Smart Stat: £13.09 - David O'Meara's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running under a penalty

David O'Meara shows a level-stake profit with horses running under a penalty which bodes well for Metric who bids to add to her victory at Leicester last Wednesday. Metric impressed with how smoothly she made headway off a modest pace and then found enough to get the better of the odds-on favourite with the pair pulling clear of the remainder. She remains capable of better and looks up to defying a penalty.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING