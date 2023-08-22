Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Isabella Bee - 15:00 Newton Abbot

Smart Stat: 27% - Fergal O'Brien's strike rate at NEWTON ABBOT since the start of the 2019/20 season

Isabella Bee was placed in points but has shown just modest form in three starts over hurdles under Rules. She was stronger in the market but was ridden patiently on her qualifying run at Stratford last month, and also took a keen hold on her first start after seven months off. Isabella Bee now makes her handicap debut from a mark which doesn't look excessive and it would be no surprise if she showed improved form for a yard that do well at this course.

Investment Manager - 16:00 Newton Abbot

Smart Stat: 21% - Joe Tizzard's strike rate in summer

Investment Manager may not be the most reliable, but he produced a career-best effort with his usual headgear left off when resuming winning ways at this course three weeks ago, recovering well having lost his position completely mid-race. He drops significantly in trip now, but he does like to make the running and there isn't any obvious pace on in this race, so he may be hard to peg back if getting in a good rhythm.

Sforza Castle - 19:30 Worcester

Smart Stat: £46.80 - Ben Pauling's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card (hurdles)

Sforza Castle showed a bit of ability on his debut in a bumper and has progressed with each start over hurdles this summer, shaping like the stayer he is bred to be on his latest start at Market Rasen, outpaced at the final flight to staying on well again on the run-in. There should be even more to come from him now moving up even further in trip and he looks a leading player here.