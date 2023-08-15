Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Motriff - 15:30 Nottingham

Smart Stat: 24% - William Haggas's strike rate in mid-season

Motriff is from the family of high-class The Fugue and he shaped promisingly when hitting the frame on his debut over a mile at Chelmsford last month. That race was run at just a steady gallop, but there were some nice pedigrees and powerful yards represented, so it is form to take a positive view on, and Motriff looks a sure-fire improver given he wasn't knocked about. He is well up to winning a race of this nature for a yard that do well at this time of year.

Golden Shot - 16:00 Nottingham

Smart Stat: 25% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Golden Shot was progressive last season and he has picked up where he left off this year, making a winning return at Ayr last month and only just failing to follow up from the same mark at York just five days later. He was very well backed on that occasion and went through the race like the best horse at the weights, and resumed winning ways in a fashion rarely seen on the Flat at Ffos Las last week. Connections have wisely turned him out under a penalty and he has excellent claims of following up back at two miles.

Speed Dial Baileys - 20:15 Chelmsford

Smart Stat: 24% - James Tate's strike rate at CHELMSFORD CITY since the start of the 2019 season

Speed Dial Baileys has a useful pedigree and she built on earlier promise when opening her account at Wolverhampton last month, still looking a little rough around the edges but always having matters in hand in the closing stages. She dived right leaving the stalls but displayed plenty of speed to sit behind the leader before taking up the running over a furlong out. She is 5 lb higher now but remains with potential and remains a horse to be positive about.