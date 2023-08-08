Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Tea Garden - 15:25 Catterick

Smart Stat: £54.75 - Alex French's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Tea Garden improved on her recent efforts to open her account for the year in a seven-furlong handicap at Wolverhampton last month, belatedly taking advantage of a falling mark. She travelled well and stayed on strongly to take up the lead in the dying strides and she looks interesting in her follow-up bid now dropped into classified company. Tea Garden comes out well at the weights and makes appeal having shown form on an easy surface in the past.

Island Native - 15:40 Ffos Las

Smart Stat: £86.18 - Heather Main's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Island Native started at big prices and didn't trouble the judge on his first three starts but he produced a much-improved performance on his handicap debut at Brighton when last seen in May. He raced wide on that occasion but was produced to lead in the final furlong and was only caught in the closing stages by one coming from much further back. Island Native pulled clear of the remainder and, on that evidence, he is well up to winning a race from this sort of mark, while he now takes on his elders for the first time.

Seendid - 19:40 Ripon

Smart Stat: 25% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Seendid build on previous promise when opening his account in a minor event over a mile and a quarter at Newmarket in June, looking more professional and having the rail to help in the finish, beating a couple of rivals who had already shown ability. His jockey put up 1 lb overweight on his handicap debut over the same course and distance last time and for whatever reason he failed to give his running. That was a deep handicap, however, much stronger than the one he faces here, and it is too soon to write this well-bred colt off.