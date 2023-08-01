Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Eagle's Way - 14:50 Goodwood

Smart Stat: 24% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate in mid-season

Eagle's Way was a typical Sir Mark Prescott improver last season, winning all four of his starts and quickly rising through the handicap. He ran a caree best in defeat on his return from 10 months off at Yarmouth last week, too, staying on strongly all the way to the line and only just failing to reel in the all-the-way winner. This is a quick enough turn around, but he could hardly be in better hands, and he must have a great chance from the same mark.

Hey Mr - 16:20 Beverley

Smart Stat: 2 - Paul Midgley's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Hey Mr left his previous efforts for this yard well behind when winning a five-furlong handicap at Nottingham at the end of June, ending a losing run stretching back almost three years in decisive fashion. He wasn't in the same form turned out under a penalty over six furlongs at Thirsk six days later, but he turned in his best effort of the season when runner-up back at Nottingham last time. Hey Mr was beaten just a neck by a next-time-out winner that day, so the form has a solid look to it, and he seems sure to go well again from 2 lb higher representing a yard that have done well in this race.

Rowayeh - 17:05 Goodwood

Smart Stat: £13.07 - Owen Burrows's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Rowayeh was well backed for her debut at Kempton last year but showed clear signs of inexperience and she showed more on her seasonal return in a strong maiden at Newmarket in April. She built further on that promise when opening her account at Beverley next time and progressed further to follow up on her handicap debut at Sandown last month. Rowayeh beat a next-time-out winner with something in hand on that occasion and she looks a filly to keep on the right side. This is a deeper race, but there should be even more to come, and she represents a yard that could hardly be in better form.