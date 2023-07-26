Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Oh So Grand - 14:55 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 25% - Simon & Ed Crisford's strike rate with handicap debutants

Simon and Ed Crisford tend to operate at a strike-rate around the 20% mark but that increases to an impressive 25% with handicap debutants and they will be hoping to enhance that record with Oh So Grand at Lingfield today. Oh So Grand has made a promising start to her career and has shown significant run-by-run progress, getting off the mark at the second attempt with a narrow victory at Bath and then posting a more authoritative one at Wolverhampton last week. She remains open to further improvement as she steps into handicap company.

Shadowfax - 17:55 Bath

Smart Stat: £103.93 - Michael Appleby's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first-time headgear

Shadowfax was disappointing when only fourth at Nottingham last time, though it is worth noting he was strong in the betting on that occasion so is clearly thought capable of better. The in-form Mick Appleby reaches for a visor and he has an extraordinary record when fitting headgear for the first time, boasting a level-stake profit of £103.93 with such horses.

Trooper Bisdee - 19:20 Leicester

Smart Stat: 25% - Sir Mark Prescott's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Sir Mark Prescott's horses often come into their own when stepping up in trip - a strike rate of 25% over ten-furlongs plus compares favourably to an overall record around the 17% mark - and Trooper Bisdee has shown better form since having his stamina tapped into this season. He has won two of his three starts this term, including at Bath last time where he registered a decisive success, and he still has more to offer.