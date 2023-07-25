Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: 28% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate in summer
Nicky Henderson operates at an excellent 28% strike rate during summer - he tends to strike around the 21% mark overall - and he will be hoping to enhance it with Swapped who produced a polished display when getting off the mark over fences at Worcester last month. He still looks well treated after a 5 lb rise in the weights and should still have more to offer after only two starts over fences.
Smart Stat: 23% - Daniel Tudhope's strike rate at Musselburgh
Daniel Tudhope tends to operate at a strike rate around the 17% mark but that increases to an impressive 23% at Musselburgh where he has three rides today, including Ascot Adventure in the seven-furlong handicap. Ascot Adventure shaped with promise when third at York last time and is of interest here in a lower grade and less competitive affair. He's now 8 lb below the mark he defied at Haydock last season.
Smart Stat: £68.88 - Archie Watson's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break
Fifty Year Storm hasn't run since November but a healthy level-stake profit with horses running after a break suggests fitness is rarely an issue for horses hailing from the Archie Watson yard. Fifty Year Storm has already shown his effectiveness when fresh as he scored at Lingfield last time, seven months after shaping with promise when third on debut. The form of his win has worked out fairly well and he remains open to improvement.
