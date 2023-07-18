Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Hydration - 16:35 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 22% - Harry & Roger Charlton's strike rate in mid-season

Hydration opened his account at the second attempt last season and shaped as though he was in need of the run on his return in heavy ground at Windsor in May. That was also his first start since being gelded and he came on for that effort as expected when making a winning handicap debut at Ffos Las 23 days ago, having a bit in hand at the line after overcoming some trouble in running. A subsequent 4 lb rise is fair enough and there may be even more to come from him.

Wick Green - 18:35 Southwell

Smart Stat: 45% - Beau Morgan's strike rate when only having one ride at a meeting (chasers)

Wick Green is now a 10-year-old but he is arguably better than ever at present, bouncing back to form fitted with first-time cheekpieces when winning by 10 lengths at Worcester in May and following up over course and distance 15 days ago. He was very strong at the finish on that occasion, again displaying a good attitude undr this rider. He is another 5 lb higher in the weights now, but has been found another small field which he may be able to dominate again, and he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

Dream By Day - 20:00 Nottingham

Smart Stat: 22% - Andrea Atzeni's strike rate at NOTTINGHAM

Dream By Day was a two-time winner in soft ground last season, including over this course and distance, and he returned to form when beaten by just a short head at Lingfield (turf) 17 days ago. He was ridden prominently that day and only just failed to get past a well-handicapped rival who was having his first start for a new yard. Dream By Day is now 2 lb higher, but remains 1 lb below his last winning mark, and he seems sure to be in the mix again breaking from a good draw at a course he goes well at.