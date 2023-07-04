Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Long Call - 15:27 Brighton

Smart Stat: 2 - Tony Carroll's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Long Call isn't getting any younger but he ran his best race for a while in this sphere when resuming winning ways at Leicester last week, given a patient ride in a race which was run at a strong gallop. He was produced to lead around two furlongs out and stayed on well in the closing stages to hold off the runner-up, knuckling down well in the closing stages. Long Call has a 4 lb penalty to carry now but remains well treated on the pick of his form.

Tobetso - 16:27 Brighton

Smart Stat: 23% - Tom Marquand's strike rate at BRIGHTON

Tobetso has a mixed pedigree but he has a bit about him physically and is surely capable of better than he has shown so far now entering handicaps. He was in much need of the experience on his debut at Windsor last summer and showed a bit more without posing a threat on his next start. Tobetso had been gelded in the off-season and was well backed on his return at Wetherby last month, but didn't improve as expected, finishing well held. However, he is clearly thought capable of better, and is worth another chance from an opening mark he is bred to be much better than now fitted with cheekpieces.

Apollo's Angel - 20:00 Ffos Las

Smart Stat: 22% - Kevin Philippart de Foy's strike rate with handicap debutants

Apollo's Angel is out of a Grade 1 winner in South Africa and she has shaped with promise in three starts so far, not knocked about and seemingly brought on with handicaps in mind. She was never on terms at Goodwood last time, but remains capable of better, especially now stepping up to a mile and a quarter, while she has also been given a chance by the handicapper. Apollo's Angel represents a yard that do well with such types and much better is expected.