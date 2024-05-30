Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Medician Star - 15:50 Ripon

Smart Stat: 27% - Daniel Tudhope's strike rate at Ripon

Danny Tudhope boasts a remarkable 27% strike rate at Ripon - his overall record is around the 16% mark - and the pick of his five rides at the track this afternoon is Medician Star in the mile handicap. Medician Star was disappointing at Yarmouth last time but had previously shaped well when third on his handicap debut at Lingfield, and he remains relatively unexposed. He is fitted with cheekpieces and a tongue tie for the first time.

Ocean Heights - 16:08 Ffos Las

Smart Stat: 21% - David Pipe's strike rate at Ffos Las since the start of the 2020/21 season

David Pipe tends to operate at a strike rate around the 13% mark but that increases to 21% at Ffos Las. Pipe has five runners at Ffos Las this afternoon with Ocean Heights in the novice handicap hurdle arguably the most interesting. Ocean Heights has shown little over hurdles but he's shown fairly useful form on the Flat since last seen over jumps, winning a couple of handicaps at Kempton, so he's potentially well treated in this sphere.

Galyx - 19:55 Carlisle

Smart Stat: £21.70 - Jack Channon's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Jack Channon posts a healthy level-stake profit when having only one runner at a meeting and his sole representative at Carlisle this evening is the promising Galyx. Galyx offered encouragement when sixth at Newbury on debut and built on that to get off the mark at Windsor a few weeks ago, coming home strongly and clocking a good closing sectional. He still has more to offer.