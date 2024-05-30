Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racecards IconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

By Timeform
10:57 · THU May 30, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Medician Star - 15:50 Ripon

Smart Stat: 27% - Daniel Tudhope's strike rate at Ripon

Danny Tudhope boasts a remarkable 27% strike rate at Ripon - his overall record is around the 16% mark - and the pick of his five rides at the track this afternoon is Medician Star in the mile handicap. Medician Star was disappointing at Yarmouth last time but had previously shaped well when third on his handicap debut at Lingfield, and he remains relatively unexposed. He is fitted with cheekpieces and a tongue tie for the first time.

Ocean Heights - 16:08 Ffos Las

Smart Stat: 21% - David Pipe's strike rate at Ffos Las since the start of the 2020/21 season

David Pipe tends to operate at a strike rate around the 13% mark but that increases to 21% at Ffos Las. Pipe has five runners at Ffos Las this afternoon with Ocean Heights in the novice handicap hurdle arguably the most interesting. Ocean Heights has shown little over hurdles but he's shown fairly useful form on the Flat since last seen over jumps, winning a couple of handicaps at Kempton, so he's potentially well treated in this sphere.

Galyx - 19:55 Carlisle

Smart Stat: £21.70 - Jack Channon's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Jack Channon posts a healthy level-stake profit when having only one runner at a meeting and his sole representative at Carlisle this evening is the promising Galyx. Galyx offered encouragement when sixth at Newbury on debut and built on that to get off the mark at Windsor a few weeks ago, coming home strongly and clocking a good closing sectional. He still has more to offer.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo