Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

By Timeform
13:46 · THU May 16, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Kylian - 16:15 York

Smart Stat: £113.97 - Archie Watson's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Archie Watson boasts an impressive level-stake profit with horses running after a break so Kylian is an interesting contender on his reappearance and first start for the yard. Kylian showed useful form at his best last season, bolting up in a Sandown listed race before finishing a creditable third behind Big Evs in the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood. He starts out for Archie Watson with the yard among the winners.

So Obsessed - 19:22 Lingfield

Smart Stat: £25.00 - Marco Botti's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Marco Botti posts a level-stake profit when sending one runner to a meeting and he relies on So Obsessed at Lingfield this evening. So Obsessed returned to form when notching the second success of her career at Wolverhampton last month, keeping on well to lead inside the final 50 yards. Brandon Wilkie, who was aboard last time, retains the ride.

Getaways Gift - 20:10 Fontwell

Smart Stat: 33% - Anthony Honeyball's strike rate at Fontwell since the start of the 2020/21 season

Anthony Honeyball tends to operate at a strike rate around the 18% mark but that increases to 33% at Fontwell, the track where he has sent out more winners than anywhere else. One of his better chances on the card is in the bumper with Getaways Gift who stepped up on her debut effort when runner-up at Plumpton last month, despite not looking like the finished article.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

