Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

By Timeform
12:54 · THU May 09, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Celtic Warrior - 14:35 Chester

Smart Stat: 2 - Andrew Balding's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Celtic Warrior showed a bit to work on in three starts last season, but he has looked an improved model this year, bumping into another improver when beaten a head on his return and handicap debut at Southwell in March, and he didn't need to improve on that performance to open his account back in maiden company at Kempton last month. He displayed a cracking attitude that day and remains fairly treated back in handicap company for a yard with a good record in this race, while he is also bred to appreciate this longer trip.

God's Window - 15:05 Chester

Smart Stat: 23% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

God's Window made a highly-promising start to his career when winning a maiden over a mile at Doncaster last season, going about his job well and having the race won once he hit the front, and he was fast tracked to Group 1 company in the Futurity Trophy Stakes back at Doncaster just a month later. God’s Window ran a fine race while still showing signs of inexperience, doing all of his best work at the finish without being given an overly hard time, leaving the impression he will take a big step forward once moving up to middle distances. He completed a simple task with any amount in hand on his return and he arrives with plenty of potential.

Crystal Mariner - 16:10 Chester

Smart Stat: 23% - Sir Michael Stoute's strike rate in early season

Crystal Mariner is from a family that Sir Michael Stoute has had great success with - his dam is a half-sister to top-class Crystal Ocean - and he built on the promise of his debut last season when opening his account at Newcastle in May, where he beat the now very smart Lion's Pride by half a length. He was beaten when well fancied on his next two starts, but he didn't give his true running on handicap debut when last seen, so it is easy to put a line through that. He has subsequently been gelded and undergone a breathing operation and is very much the type that will excel as a four-year-old now.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

