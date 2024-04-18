Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Native Approach - 15:35 Newmarket

Smart Stat: 3 - Charlie Appleby's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Charlie Appleby has a very good record in the Craven Stakes and Native Approach looks another leading contender. He shaped with plenty of encouragement when runner-up to another promising sort on his debut over seven furlongs at Kempton in January and he built on that promise when going one place better upped to a mile at the same course in February. He still looked very green on that occasion and was by no means helped by a steady gallop, but he was still able to assert in style in the closing stages. Native Approach looks a smart prospect and must be respected now moving up in grade on turf debut.

Izipizi - 16:10 Newmarket

Smart Stat: 21% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate in early season

Izipizi is bred to be smart - she is from the family of Irish Oaks winner Chicquita - and she was well backed when shaping with plenty of promise on her debut over a mile at Kempton in December. She took a keen hold in the early stages and also hung to her right somewhat in the straight, but stayed on well in the closing stages once organised under a hands-and-heels ride, beaten only by a better-fancied stablemate. She looks a sure-fire improver with that experience under her belt and the drop to seven furlongs shouldn't pose a problem.

Endless Victory - 16:45 Newmarket

Smart Stat: 4 - Charlie Appleby's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Charlie Appleby has an excellent record in this race and, of his two runners in this year's renewal, it is Endless Victory who makes plenty of appeal. He looked an exciting prospect when brushing aside his rivals on debut over an extended nine furlongs at Wolverhampton in February, showing an impressive turn of foot to settle matters for one with such a stout pedigree like his. He is the sort who has the potential to improve markedly now and he can defy a penalty before having his sights raised further.