Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

By Timeform
10:46 · THU April 11, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Kargese - 14:20 Aintree

Smart Stat: 2 - W. P. Mullins's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Plenty of eyes will be on Sir Gino here but Kargese brings solid credentials to the table and she is fancied to come out on top. She has made a positive start for these connections, opening her account in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown and travelling through the Triumph Hurdle sweetly before being outstayed by her stablemate who had clearly learnt plenty after finishing third to her the time before. This track will suit Kargese much better and she will handle the ground, so she must have a solid chance.

Impaire Et Passe - 15:30 Aintree

Smart Stat: 24% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate with hurdlers running between 2m2f and up to 2m6f

Impaire Et Passe was one of the best novices around last season, winning all four of his starts, notably the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and another Grade 1 at the Punchestown Festival. He hasn't quite progressed as exepcted this time around, beaten by Teahupoo on return in the Hatton's Grace, and having no answer for State Man in the Matheson Hurdle next time. He was below his best when behind State Man and Bob Olinger in the Irish Champion Hurdle last time but he arrives fresh having missed Cheltenham and will relish the return to two and a half miles.

Its On The Line - 16:05 Aintree

Smart Stat: 25% - Emmet Mullins's strike rate with chasers running between 19f and up to 3m

Its On The Line is a good operator in this sphere, making a winning return in a hunter at Down Royal on Boxing Day and following up narrowly at Naas in February. He started a strong favourite at the Cheltenham Festival last time but found one too good for the second year in succession, seen off only late on by one who came from much further back in a strongly-run race. Its On The Line fell in this race 12 months ago but arrives with the best form and should be able to get his head back in front with a clear round.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo