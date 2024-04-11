Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Kargese - 14:20 Aintree

Smart Stat: 2 - W. P. Mullins's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Plenty of eyes will be on Sir Gino here but Kargese brings solid credentials to the table and she is fancied to come out on top. She has made a positive start for these connections, opening her account in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown and travelling through the Triumph Hurdle sweetly before being outstayed by her stablemate who had clearly learnt plenty after finishing third to her the time before. This track will suit Kargese much better and she will handle the ground, so she must have a solid chance.

Impaire Et Passe - 15:30 Aintree

Smart Stat: 24% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate with hurdlers running between 2m2f and up to 2m6f

Impaire Et Passe was one of the best novices around last season, winning all four of his starts, notably the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and another Grade 1 at the Punchestown Festival. He hasn't quite progressed as exepcted this time around, beaten by Teahupoo on return in the Hatton's Grace, and having no answer for State Man in the Matheson Hurdle next time. He was below his best when behind State Man and Bob Olinger in the Irish Champion Hurdle last time but he arrives fresh having missed Cheltenham and will relish the return to two and a half miles.

Its On The Line - 16:05 Aintree

Smart Stat: 25% - Emmet Mullins's strike rate with chasers running between 19f and up to 3m

Its On The Line is a good operator in this sphere, making a winning return in a hunter at Down Royal on Boxing Day and following up narrowly at Naas in February. He started a strong favourite at the Cheltenham Festival last time but found one too good for the second year in succession, seen off only late on by one who came from much further back in a strongly-run race. Its On The Line fell in this race 12 months ago but arrives with the best form and should be able to get his head back in front with a clear round.