Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

By Timeform
10:09 · THU April 04, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Battle Queen - 14:20 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 22% - Andrew Balding's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK since the start of the 2020 season

Battle Queen was a €200,000 purchase as a yearling and is bred to be smart. She made an encouraging debut over seven furlongs at Southwell in October, displaying signs of greenness when coming under pressure in the closing stages while also leaving the impression she would come on for the run. She didn't quite progress as expected at Wolverhampton 13 days later, but she was drawn wide and didn't settle fully. Battle Queen remains with potential on her return from a break and this longer trip will suit.

Havana Force - 14:50 Lingfield

Smart Stat: £28.17 - Marco Botti's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

This looks a competitive handicap for the grade and Havana Force is taken to show improved form on her handicap debut. She has shown improved form in each of her three starts so far, chasing home a progressive sort at Newcastle who followed up next time, and finding the reopposing Princess In Rome too strong on her qualifying run over course and distance last month. Havana Force is better off at the weights now and has the potential to improve further still, while she also has fared better with the draw.

Stoke The Fire - 15:10 Naas

Smart Stat: 37% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate at NAAS since the start of the 2019/20 season

Stoke The Fire was a fairly useful maiden on the Flat but made a winning start switched to hurdles in a maiden over an extended 21 furlongs at Tramore in January. He ran to a similar level upped into Grade 3 company at Thurles last time, still room for improvement in his jumping but he could hardly be in better hands. This looks a nice race and he moves back in trip, but he remains with potential as a hurdler and Willie Mullins has an excellent record at this track.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

