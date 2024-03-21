Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

By Timeform
11:57 · THU March 21, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Love Tree - 14:45 Chepstow

Smart Stat: 26% - Harry Cobden's strike rate at Chepstow

Harry Cobden tends to operate at a strike rate around the 23% mark but that increases to an impressive 26% at Chepstow where he has one ride this afternoon on Love Tree. Love Tree has been beaten a long way on both starts since making a winning hurdling debut at Ludlow, but the application of a hood might help this free-going sort and she will have the assistance of Cobden in the saddle for the first time.

Briefly - 17:00 Chepstow

Smart Stat: 29% - Sam Twiston-Davies' strike rate when riding in a bumper as their only ride on the card

Sam Twiston-Davies operates at a hugely impressive strike rate around the 29% mark when going to a meeting only to ride in a bumper - compared to an overall record around 15% - and he heads to Chepstow to partner Briefly in the finale. Briefly offered something to work with when sixth on her bumper debut at Newbury and she stepped up on that to finish third at Wincanton last month.

Invincible Aura - 17:30 Southwell

Smart Stat: £62.99 - Marco Botti's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Invincible Aura hasn't been seen since finishing a close-up third in a restricted novice at Chelmsford in October but trainer Marco Botti's excellent level-stake profit with horses running after a break suggests that the absence is unlikely to be an issue. Invincible Aura holds solid form claims here based on the pick of his performances last season, notably a runner-up effort in handicap company at Pontefract, and he returns with his stable's runners in good order.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

