Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

By Sporting Life
11:16 · THU March 07, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Guivinec - 16:05 Wincanton

Smart Stat: 30% - Anthony Honeyball's strike rate with handicap hurdling debutants

Guivinec showed little in his only outing in bumpers and in three starts in novice hurdles, but he's an Irish point winner and represents a yard with a remarkable record with handicap hurdling debutants so it would be no surprise were he to make more of an impact from a lowly opening mark. It's interesting that he attracted overnight market support having opened at double-figure prices.

Highlands Legacy - 16:20 Carlisle

Smart Stat: £28.98 - Jonjo O'Neill's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card (hurdles)

Jonjo O'Neill posts a healthy level-stake profit when relying on only one hurdler on a card and the only horse he sends on the long journey north to Carlisle this afternoon is Highlands Legacy. Highlands Legacy showed fair form in bumpers and made an encouraging start to his hurdling career when runner-up at Wincanton last month. He is bred to stay well so should appreciate this stiffer track and slightly longer trip.

Bernie The Bear - 20:00 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 21% - Daniel Tudhope's strike rate at Newcastle

Danny Tudhope tends to operate at a strike rate around the 16% mark but that increases markedly to 21% at Newcastle where he has six rides this evening, including Bernie The Bear in the six-furlong handicap. Bernie The Bear wasn't at his best when fifth in a seven-furlong handicap at Lingfield a couple of weeks ago but that effort is easy enough to overlook as he was caught wide. Bernie The Bear has a good record over this course and distance and should appreciate the return to six furlongs at this track.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

