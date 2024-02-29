Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Jackpot d'Athou - 15:15 Taunton

Smart Stat: 4 - Paul Nicholls' number of winners in the past ten runnings

Paul Nicholls has won this novice hurdle four times in the last decade, including the last three editions. In his bid to make it four in a row he relies on Jackpot d'Athou who was disappointing when only fourth at Chepstow in December but had made a winning start over hurdles at the same track the previous month. He steps up in trip here and looks likely to stay.

Della Casa Lunga - 15:40 Ludlow

Smart Stat: 29% - Cameron Iles's strike rate when riding in a hurdle as their only ride at the meeting

Cameron Iles has looked excellent value for his 7 lb claim and he heads to Ludlow for one ride this afternoon on Della Casa Lunga in the mares' handicap hurdle. Della Casa Lunga proved better than ever to score here a few weeks ago and a 6 lb rise in the weights for that decisive success is negated by her rider's claim.

Juniper - 17:00 Taunton

Smart Stat: 29% - Harry Cobden's strike rate at Taunton

Harry Cobden tends to operate at a strike rate around the 23% mark but that increases to a highly impressive 29% at Taunton where he has three rides today. His boss, Paul Nicholls, provides two of his rides in Jackpot d'Athou and Sorceleur, while he is an interesting jockey booking for the Anthony Honeyball-trained Juniper in the mares' handicap chase. She shaped as if amiss when pulled up on her stable debut at Wincanton in October but has been given plenty of time to get over that and it would be little surprise to see her bounce back in this lower grade with Cobden in the saddle.