Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

By Timeform
10:35 · THU February 22, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Sovereign Nation - 14:05 Chelmsford

Smart Stat: £24.64 - Charlie Johnston's profit to a £1 level stake with horses being stepped up in trip

Sovereign Nation was very green on his debut over six furlongs at Ayr last year, but he showed much more on his next start at Nottingham when last seen in June, though still left the impression he was in need of the experience. He is bred to be useful and remains with potential on his return from eight months off, while he should also be suited by this step up in trip.

Cover Up - 18:00 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 23% - Robert Havlin's strike rate at NEWCASTLE

Cover Up was progressive last season and he looked like a sprinter to follow when making a winning return from three months off over this course and distance 12 days ago. He was strong in the market and was given a confident ride, travelling well in touch and displaying a smart turn of foot to quicken into the lead, always holding the runner-up once in front. A subsequent 5 lb rise looks lenient and he is a strong fancy to win again, with some valuable events on the all-weather on the horizon for him.

Irish Flame - 19:30 Newcastle

Smart Stat: £72.16 - Michael Dods's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Irish Flame looked a good prospect when opening his account over this course and distance in December 2022 and he has shaped well enough in handicaps at this course up to a mile and a quarter since. He attracted support on his return from seven weeks off back over this course and distance last month, seeing his race out with much more conviction than has usually been the case. He finds himself in a weaker race now and seems sure to launch another bold bid.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

