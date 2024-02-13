Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

By Timeform
09:45 · THU February 15, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Audreys Pride – 13:40 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 76 The number of KAYF TARA's progeny with wins on their hurdling debut

It might be that Spit Spot, who has experience both on the ground and over hurdles on her side, proves too tough a nut to crack, but there is good reason to expect a bold showing from Audreys Pride on debut. Her sire Kayf Tara has had plenty of debutant winners, and this seven-year-old is out of a dual bumper winner (including by six lengths on debut). Audreys Pride is closely related to Victor Hewgo who stayed well and she looks sure to go well for this tough and prolific family.

Not Available – 13:55 Sandown

Smart Stat: £18.92 - Matt Sheppard's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)

Trainer Matt Shepherd started the year with a bang, firing in three consecutive winners in January, and Not Available himself showed glimpses of his old form when third to Issar d’Airy at Newbury last time out. Indeed, this might be his time of year judging by his back catalogue, as he recorded three wins in four starts between January and April in 2023. Shepherd has a good record when saddling just one runner on a card and with Not Available now 6 lb below his last winning mark, he is expected to run well at rewarding odds.

Hard Rain – 16:46 Sandown

Smart Stat: £53.09 Archie Watson's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card (hurdles)

Formerly trained by Padraig Butler in Ireland, Hard Rain makes his debut for Archie Watson this afternoon and the trainer has a fine record when running just one at a meeting. Hard Rain was well below form in a 15-runner race at Thurles last time, but had previously looked as good as ever when 2¼ lengths second of 14 to Miss Pronunciation at Limerick in October. He’s had a bit of time to settle in to his new surroundings and, with heavy ground no problem, could outrun his double-figure odds.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Next Off

