Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Jango Baie - 14:50 Huntingdon

Smart Stat: 2 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Jango Baie cost £170,000 after finishing runner-up on his sole start in points and he has made an excellent start under Rules, landing good support when beating a promising sort at Ascot in November and taking his form up another couple of levels when following up in a Grade 1 at Aintree over Christmas. He had the favourite's departure to thank in part for that success, but that is to take nothing away from him, and he sets a very high standard under a penalty dropped into listed company.

Queen of Ipanema - 16:30 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 25% - George Boughey's strike rate at NEWCASTLE since the start of the 2020 season

Queen of Ipanema was prolific upon entering handicaps in 2022, rattling off a very quick five-timer, and she has continued to progress since, winning a further three times, the latest of those coming over 11 furlongs at Southwell last month. She had a few of these in behind her on that occasion, and it is probably best to ignore her effort down in trip at Wolverhampton five days ago, where she wasn't suited by the muddling nature of that race. The step back up in trip and switch to a more galloping track will see her in a better light and she remains a horse to be interested in.

Tees George - 17:35 Newcastle

Smart Stat: £24.00 - Adrian Nicholls's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Tees George showed improved form to open his account over this course and distance when last seen in September, as expected given how he'd shaped previously, well suited by a return to this trip, and getting the job done in good style. That wasn't the strongest race, and he faces a tougher assignment now on the back of a short break, but he represents a yard who do well with horses returning from time off, and a subsequent 4 lb rise in the weights isn't excessive.