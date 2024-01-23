Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Our Jet – 14:25 Wetherby

Smart Stat: 31% - Harry Skelton’s strike rate at Wetherby

Dan Skelton’s useful chaser Our Jet returns to Wetherby after a couple of good efforts in cheekpieces on his last two starts. He showed the benefit of his reappearance run when making all with a bold round of jumping to win at Kempton in November and then ran well in defeat off a 5 lb higher mark over today’s course and distance on Boxing Day when headed only in the last 50 yards and going down by half a length to Do Your Job. He remains on a workable mark.

Optik – 16:15 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 36% - Hayley Turner’s strike rate on favourites

Optik might be operating at a lowly level for David Simcock but he’s really found his form in recent weeks and will be very hard to beat in his bid for a hat-trick under Hayley Turner. After getting off the mark in smooth fashion at Wolverhampton, he followed up at the same track with a ready win under a penalty just three days later when given a good tactical ride over a shorter trip. He’s going the right way and can prove too good for some modest rivals here.

Bonito Cavalo – 18:45 Newcastle

Smart Stat: £45.09 – Jim Goldie’s profit to a £1 level stake with horses running under a penalty

Jim Goldie’s sprinter Bonito Cavalo is in the form of his life, having really taken to the tapeta at Newcastle since the turn of the year, and a 5 lb penalty might not be enough to prevent him completing a course hat-trick this month. His first win came in good style in a minor event over tonight’s trip of six furlongs and despite a typically sluggish start, he followed up in a seven-furlong handicap a fortnight later with the first two pulling clear. Another bold bid is anticipated here.