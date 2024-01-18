Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

L'Argent - 15:05 Chelmsford

Smart Stat: £41.13 - Mick Appleby's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running over a shorter trip for the first time

L'Argent was far too keen when down the field in a mile-and-a-half handicap at Southwell last week on his first start for Mick Appleby (previously trained by Tim Donworth in France). It's no surprise to see L'Argent taking a marked drop in trip here and Appleby boasts a healthy level-stake profit with horses stepping back in distance.

Qaasid - 18:30 Southwell

Smart Stat: £63.70 - Julie Camacho's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Julie Camacho has a positive record when sending only one runner to a meeting and she relies on Qaasid at Southwell this evening. Qaasid deserves plenty of credit for his consistency last season as he was placed on all five starts after winning at Newcastle in February.

Warming - 20:30 Southwell

Smart Stat: 25% - George Boughey's strike rate at Southwell since the start of the 2020 season

George Boughey tends to operate at a strike rate around the 17% mark but that increases to 25% at Southwell and he will be hoping to enhance that record this evening as he has two runners, including Warming in the concluding six-furlong handicap. Warming ran her best race yet when third on her handicap debut at Newcastle a couple of weeks ago and ought to give another good account.