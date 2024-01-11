Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Sunny Street - 12:55 Southwell

Smart Stat: 19% - James Tate's strike rate with handicap debutants

Sunny Street showed improved form when filling the runner-up spot at Wolverhampton last time, running to a fairly useful level in making a bright prospect pull out all the stops, ultimately going down by a length having looked in control at one stage (hit a low of 1.05 in-running on the Betfair Exchange). Still lightly raced after just three runs, Sunny Street probably hasn’t reached his ceiling yet and there should be a race like this in him now starting out in handicaps from a BHA mark of just 79.

Be My Hero - 15:20 Clonmel

Smart Stat: 22% - Gordon Elliott's strike rate at Clonmel since the start of the 2019/20 season

Be My Hero is a long-standing maiden after 19 starts over hurdles, but he's put together a few good runs in defeat recently, coming as close as he ever has to opening his account when beaten just a head at Bellewstown in August. That effort earned him a 3lb rise in the weights, but he's shown enough in three subsequent starts to suggest he can still be competitive from this sort of mark. Trained by Gordon Elliott, who has enjoyed plenty of success at Clonmel in recent years, Be My Hero could be worth another chance to finally get off the mark under Rules.

Thunderclap - 15:40 Catterick

Smart Stat: £67.34 - Hughie Morrison's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card (hurdles)

Smart Stat: 20% - Hughie Morrison's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f

Thunderclap developed into a fairly useful hurdler for the Hughie Morrison stable last season, producing one of his better efforts when signing off with a dominant victory in a maiden at Sedgefield in April. Admittedly, he was well below that form after eight months off when making his handicap debut at Bangor last time, but it will be no surprise if he proves a different proposition with the run under his belt. He certainly progressed with racing last season and a BHA mark of 110 looks potentially lenient judged on the pick of those efforts.