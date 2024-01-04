Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Silver Atom - 12:58 Hereford

Smart Stat: £59.09 - Archie Watson's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card (hurdles)

Silver Atom gained a first success since joining Archie Watson when winning on the Flat in September and his third over this course and distance last time was much more encouraging from a horse who'd lost his way over hurdles when trained by Ben Pauling. Beaten a total of 10 lengths at the line, he was perhaps unlucky not to finish closer having been caught further back than ideal in a race where the first two had it between them from some way out. He's well worth another try over this sort of trip on that evidence and not one to write off from a 1lb lower mark.

Goblet of Fire - 13:28 Hereford

Smart Stat: 27% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f

Smart Stat: 24% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate in mid season

Goblet of Fire enjoyed a productive summer on the Flat for Nigel Tinkler, winning three of his last four starts, and he showed an aptitude for hurdling after three months off when finishing fourth (beaten 15 lengths) at Sandown last time. That was his first run of any description since joining Nicky Henderson and the way he shaped suggests he's likely to be sharper for the outing, leading briefly approaching the second last before his effort flattened out. That form is still the best on offer in this line-up and his potential for further progress identifies him as very much the one to beat for his in-form yard (63% of horses running to form).

See That Storm - 14:45 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 22% - Andrew Balding's strike rate at Lingfield Park since the start of the 2020 season

See That Storm made an encouraging start to his career when winning over this course and distance last month, running green over a furlong before edging ahead close home to get the verdict by a head. This will demand more under a penalty, but he seems sure to improve with that experience under his belt and is unlikely to give up his unbeaten record without a fight for Andrew Balding, who has enjoyed plenty of success at Lingfield in recent years.