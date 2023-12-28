Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

By Timeform
10:39 · THU December 28, 2023

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Irish Point - 13:50 Leopardstown

Smart Stat: 4 - Gordon Elliott's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Irish Point developed into a smart performer in novice hurdles last season, notably winning the Grade 1 Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree on his final outing of the campaign, and he picked up where he left off seven months on when also winning a Grade 3 event at Down Royal last time. That was a career-best effort as he conceded 13lb to a race-fit Magical Zoe over a trip which is probably a bare minimum for him nowadays, finding plenty when tackled on the home turn to win by a length and three-quarters. That form sets the standard in this line-up and the step up to three miles could eke out more improvement as Irish Point tries to provide Gordon Elliott with a fifth win in this race since 2015.

Queen Jane - 14:40 Limerick

Smart Stat: 2 - Henry de Bromhead's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Henry de Bromhead saddles two runners as he seeks a third straight win in this race. Clifton Warrior is potentially well treated in this sphere judged on the pick of his form over hurdles, but preference is for stablemate Queen Jane, who shaped encouragingly after seven months off when filling the runner-up spot in a mares' handicap chase at Fairyhouse last time, staying on strongly on the run-in to pass the post just a head behind the winner. She is likely to progress further after just four starts over fences and a 5lb rise in the weights might not be enough to prevent her from regaining the winning thread.

Inverlochy - 16:30 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 25% - Simon & Ed Crisford's strike rate in winter

Inverlochy has made good progress to win her last two starts, first getting off the mark at Chelmsford in early-November and then taking another step forward to follow up over this course and distance eight days later. She won by just half a length on the last occasion, but the way she went through the race strongly suggests that won't be her limit, going on the bridle for a long way. Trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, who have a good record at this time of year, Inverlochy is fancied to take another step forward to defy a 4lb higher mark in her hat-trick bid.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING