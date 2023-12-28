Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Irish Point - 13:50 Leopardstown

Smart Stat: 4 - Gordon Elliott's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Irish Point developed into a smart performer in novice hurdles last season, notably winning the Grade 1 Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree on his final outing of the campaign, and he picked up where he left off seven months on when also winning a Grade 3 event at Down Royal last time. That was a career-best effort as he conceded 13lb to a race-fit Magical Zoe over a trip which is probably a bare minimum for him nowadays, finding plenty when tackled on the home turn to win by a length and three-quarters. That form sets the standard in this line-up and the step up to three miles could eke out more improvement as Irish Point tries to provide Gordon Elliott with a fifth win in this race since 2015.

Queen Jane - 14:40 Limerick

Smart Stat: 2 - Henry de Bromhead's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Henry de Bromhead saddles two runners as he seeks a third straight win in this race. Clifton Warrior is potentially well treated in this sphere judged on the pick of his form over hurdles, but preference is for stablemate Queen Jane, who shaped encouragingly after seven months off when filling the runner-up spot in a mares' handicap chase at Fairyhouse last time, staying on strongly on the run-in to pass the post just a head behind the winner. She is likely to progress further after just four starts over fences and a 5lb rise in the weights might not be enough to prevent her from regaining the winning thread.

Inverlochy - 16:30 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 25% - Simon & Ed Crisford's strike rate in winter

Inverlochy has made good progress to win her last two starts, first getting off the mark at Chelmsford in early-November and then taking another step forward to follow up over this course and distance eight days later. She won by just half a length on the last occasion, but the way she went through the race strongly suggests that won't be her limit, going on the bridle for a long way. Trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, who have a good record at this time of year, Inverlochy is fancied to take another step forward to defy a 4lb higher mark in her hat-trick bid.