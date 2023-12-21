Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: £13.25 - Tom Lacey's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdlers running after a break
Townhill hasn't raced since finishing an encouraging fourth on his handicap debut at Uttoxeter in May but Tom Lacey's good record with horses running after a break suggests that fitness is unlikely to be an issue. It's possible that Townhill will need a stiffer test than this to show his best, but he's on a fair mark and remains unexposed after only four starts over hurdles.
Smart Stat: £99.31 - Venetia Williams' profit to a £1 level stake with chasers running after a break
Natty Night ended last season with a couple of disappointing efforts but it would be little surprise were he to prove a different proposition returning from a break off a reduced mark and with the Venetia Williams yard still in excellent form. Williams' superb record with chasers returning from a break also inspires confidence that Natty Night can give a good account on his reappearance.
Smart Stat: 20% - Daniel Muscutt's strike rate at Southwell
Daniel Muscutt tends to operate at a strike rate around the 13% mark but that increases to 20% at Southwell where he has four rides today, including Dynamiste who shaped with promise when third at Lingfield on debut in September. Dynamiste showed plenty to work on at Lingfield and kept on well in the style of a filly who should appreciate this step up in trip.
