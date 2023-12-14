Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Hardy Boy - 14:05 Taunton

Smart Stat: £15.82 - Ben Pauling's profit to a £1 level stake with chasers running in first time headgear

Smart Stat: 30% - Beau Morgan's strike rate when only having one ride at a meeting (chasers)

Hardy Boy proved at least as good as ever when beaten just a neck over this course and distance two weeks ago, avoiding errors but getting in a fraction deep to both the last two fences, but for which he might well have won. He is only 2lb higher in the weights today and Beau Morgan, who is decent value for his 5lb claim, takes over in the saddle. It remains to be seen whether he's turned the corner with his jumping, but the fitting of a visor for the first time might just give him the extra edge he needs to double his career tally over fences.

Individualiste - 14:40 Taunton

Smart Stat: 28% - Paul Nicholls' strike rate at Taunton since the start of the 2019/20 season

Smart Stat: 30% - Harry Cobden's strike rate at Taunton

Individualiste returned from 20 months on the sidelines with an encouraging run at Newton Abbot in October, holding every chance on the home turn before his effort flattened out. He then went backwards from that effort when finishing a well-held fifth at Sandown last time, though there's a good chance the race simply came too soon. Still unexposed after just four starts over hurdles, he's worth another chance to confirm the promise of his reappearance having been given plenty of time to recover from his Sandown exertions, especially back over this course and distance where he won his novice hurdle for the prolific Paul Nicholls/Harry Cobden combination in March 2022.

Fantastic Fox - 20:00 Chelmsford

Smart Stat: 22% - Roger Varian's strike rate at Chelmsford City since the start of the 2019 season

Smart Stat: 22% - Roger Varian's strike rate in winter

Fantastic Fox again had a bit up his sleeve when following up his previous course-and-distance win at Newcastle last time, ultimately winning by half a length having quickened well to lead in the final 50 yards. He's clearly back thriving again and a further 4lb rise in the weights might not be enough to prevent him from completing the hat-trick. After all, he remains potentially well treated judged on the pick of his form, lining up here from a BHA mark of 92 having won off 94 when reaching a useful level as a three-year-old for Roger Varian, who has his team in rude health (83% of horses running to form) as he tries to add to his excellent record at Chelmsford in recent years.