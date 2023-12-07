Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: £10.32 - John & Thady Gosden's profit to a £1 level stake with debutants
Smart Stat: 89 - The number of SEA THE STARS (IRE)'s progeny that have won on Flat debut
John & Thady Gosden had a couple of newcomers run very well on Wednesday, including an impressive winner at Lingfield, and Educate is another likely type on paper. He is bred to be smart, out of a dam who is a half-sister to high-class Sea of Class and by Sea The Stars, who can boast a good record on all-weather. Those with experience don't set the bar too high and he is a most intriguing runner.
Smart Stat: 23% - Harry Skelton's strike rate at MARKET RASEN
Diamond Twin didn't trouble the judge in three starts in maiden and novice company last season, but he was much stronger in the betting on his return and handicap debut over course and distance last month, and showed plenty to work on. He had every chance coming down to the last, but was carried to his left on the run-in and bumped close home too. Diamond Twin was promoted to second and left the impression he is on a good mark, so he is fancied to build on that promise now.
Smart Stat: £97.11 - Gary Moore's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Big Bard has won three times on turf this year and he returned to form in a soft-ground handicap at Newmarket last month, staying on in the closing stages over the minimum trip in the style of one who is proven over further. He is also a course and distance winner who looks well treated from his lower all-weather mark and he can take advantage now.
