Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Smart Stat: 21% - Anthony Honeyball's strike rate with staying hurdlers
Dear Ralphy showed no ill-effects of a quick turnaround when opening his account over hurdles at Chepstow last week, given a positive ride and quickening nicely from two out. He was shaken up briefly on the run-in to win cosily at the line, shaping like a horse ahead of his mark, and he makes plenty of appeal again turned out quickly under a 7 lb penalty. If he is in the same form he should take all the beating.
Smart Stat: 22% - Brian Hughes's strike rate at MUSSELBURGH
Autumn Return won a couple of times over hurdles at Catterick and Perth last season, the latest of those coming over two and a half miles from a BHA mark of 112. She made a sound return from six months off over two miles at Kelso last month, short of room early in the straight and doing all of her best work at the finish. She should relish this step back up in trip with that run under her belt and she remains on a mark she can exploit.
Smart Stat: 31% - Harry Cobden's strike rate at TAUNTON
Afadil looked promising last season, winning his first two starts over hurdles and shaping better than the bare result in the Fred Winter at the Cheltenham Festival. He bumped into one next time and proved himself well handicapped when running away with a competitive race at Ayr in April. He has been a little disappointing in two runs this season, never travelling with any fluency at Cheltenham last time and pulled up some way out. It is encouraging he is turned out quickly, though, and he can get his career back on track in this weaker race.
