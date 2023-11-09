Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Light Flicker - 13:35 Sedgefield

Smart Stat: 26% - Brian Hughes' strike rate at Sedgefield

Champion jockey Brian Hughes tends to operate at a strike rate around the 19% mark but that increases to an impressive 26% at Sedgefield, a course where he has ridden more winners than anywhere else. Hughes has five rides today, including in the three-mile-three-furlong handicap chase on Light Flicker who should find this less demanding than the big-field handicap chase he contested at Cheltenham on his reappearance. Light Flicker is partnered by Hughes for the first time here.

Hunter Legend - 14:35 Ludlow

Smart Stat: £97.36 - Venetia Williams' profit to a £1 level stake with chasers running after a break

Venetia Williams posts an extraordinary level-stake profit with chasers running after a break and that bodes well for the prospects of Hunter Legend on his first start since May. Hunter Legend showed fair form over hurdles during the latest campaign, finishing runner-up in a Ffos Las handicap when last seen, but he is a half-brother to the yard's very smart chaser Cepage so may well do better over fences.

Gentleman's Relish - 15:35 Newbury

Smart Stat: 3 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past eight runnings

Gentleman's Relish didn't show much when down the field on his debut here last month but it's worth noting he was sent off the 7/2 second favourite in that extremely valuable bumper so is presumably thought capable of better (he was described as the pick of the field on looks, along with the winner, by Timeform's reporter). He reappears in a race Nicky Henderson has fared well in of late and has won three of the past eight editions, including last year's race.