Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Nickle Back - 13:10 Stratford

Smart Stat: £33.08 - Sarah Humphrey's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)

Nickle Back had some fairly useful form over hurdles, but he was much improved switched to fences on his return to action at Warwick last month, looking a complete natural as he made a winning start. He made a mistake at the first fence and the last, but those were the only blemishes in an othewise bold-jumping display, and there should be much more to come from him now, so he can follow up from 10 lb higher.

Lou Lou's Gift - 16:00 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 30% - William Haggas's strike rate at NEWCASTLE since the start of the 2019 season

Lou Lou's Gift has an attractive pedigree - she is a half-sister to smart Mighty Ulysses - and she showed plenty of abilty when finishing third on her debut at Yarmouth last month. That was a one-sided race with the winner proving in a different league, but Lou Lou's gift left the impression she would come on a fair bit for the experience, racing freely and very green and not knocked about in the closing stages. She represents a yard that has an excellent record at this course and a big run is expected.

Sommelier - 17:30 Chelmsford

Smart Stat: £42.45 - Marco Botti's profit to a £1 level stake with horses being stepped up in trip

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and Sommelier may be worth chancing given Marco Botti has a profitable record with horses stepping up in trip. He ran only to a modest level on his debut over five furlongs at Southwell in April, but he reportedly returned lame on that occasion, so is best not judged on that effort, and he was strong enough in the market that day. He has been gelded since and, having been given plenty of time since, a much better performance is expected now.