Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Pride of Spain - 13:20 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 17% - Archie Watson's strike rate with handicap debutants

Pride of Spain was a 320,000 guineas as a yearling but was picked up for just 2,000 guineas earlier this year. He has shown ability while leaving the impression he has been learning on the job in three starts so far, seemingly brought along with handicaps in mind, and he is bred to relish this step up in trip. He represents a yard that do well with horses entering handicaps and, though an opening mark of 69 is no gift, it is encouraging that he is strong in the market this morning.

Choccabloc - 14:55 Ludlow

Smart Stat: 27% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f

Choccabloc improved on his debut effort when finishing runner-up in a bumper at Chepstow in February, finishing much closer to the winner than he had previously, and he didn't need to improve on that effort when landing the odds at Market Rasen when last seen in May. He is bred to make a jumper and looks particularly interesting now going over hurdles on his return from a break. Nicky Henderson has his team in great order at present and the ones with experience don't set the bar too high in this novice hurdle.

Good Risk At All - 15:55 Carlisle

Smart Stat: 33% - Sam Thomas's strike rate in early season

Good Risk At All had some very smart form in bumpers and, though it took him longer than expected to get off the mark over hurdles, he ran into some nice types and was very impressive when recording his two victories. This looks a good race on paper, but he is a most interesting runner on his chase debut, particularly for a yard that does well with such types and have an excellent strike rate around this time of year.