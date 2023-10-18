Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

By Timeform
15:11 · THU October 19, 2023

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Nells Son - 13:50 Carlisle

Smart Stat: 25% - Nicky Richards's strike rate at CARLISLE since the start of the 2019/20 season

Nells Son is a useful hurdler - he won a Grade 2 event as a novice - and he showed plenty to work on when narrowly beaten on his return and chasing debut at Ayr last season. He didn't build on that effort as expected and he was reverted back to hurdles afterwards where he ran with credit in some top-end handicaps. He looks particularly interesting now returned to fences and he has a good record when fresh, while he now races from a career-low mark.

Batal Dubai - 19:00 Chelmsford

Smart Stat: £29.04 - Harry & Roger Charlton's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Batal Dubai won a competitive handicap at Newcastle earlier in the year in the style of a sprinter on the up and, though he hasn't progressed as expected since, he hasn't been disgraced in some useful handicaps on all-weather the last twice, and now finds himself in an easier contest. He was strong in the betting at Wolverhampton earlier this month, but he was ridden patiently in a race where the winner made all of the running and he was doing all of his best work at the finish. Batal Dubai is now 1 lb lower than his last winning mark and gets the assistance of Oisin Murphy for the first time, so is afforded another chance to confirm himself still in form.

Katar - 20:00 Chelmsford

Smart Stat: 24% - Oisin Murphy's strike rate at CHELMSFORD CITY

Katar is fully exposed but he has performed with credit since joining this yard and ran one of his better races when runner-up over six furlongs at this course a fortnight ago. He was given a positive ride on that occasion, moving into the lead entering the final furlong but caught late on by the winner who came from further back. He has form at five furlongs and this is the easiest race he will have contested for some time, so is worth persevering with under Oisin Murphy.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

