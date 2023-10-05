Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Magical Circle - 14:15 Thurles

Smart Stat: 2 - Jessica Harrington's number of winners in past three runnings

Jessica Harrington has had two of the last three winners of this fillies' maiden and has an interesting representative this time around in Magical Circle who offered some encouragement when fifth on her only start for Richard Fahey at Haydock in July. Magical Circle is by Too Darn Hot and out of the Group 2-placed Magical Fire.

Labiqa - 15:45 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 24% - Jim Crowley's strike rate at Lingfield

Jim Crowley tends to operate at a strike rate around the 20% mark but that increases to 24% at Lingfield where he as a few rides this afternoon, including Labiqa in the fillies' handicap over a mile. Labiqa has offered encouragement on both starts in handicaps, keeping on in the style of one who will relish the step up to a mile from seven furlongs, and she still has more to offer.

Military Tycoon - 17:35 Salisbury

Smart Stat: 27% - Oisin Murphy's strike rate at Salisbury

Oisin Murphy boasts an excellent 27% strike rate at Salisbury - that compares favourably to an overall record around the 19% mark - and he has a seven-strong book of rides at the course today. It could be significant that Hugo Palmer has booked him to ride Military Tycoon in the concluding staying handicap. Military Tycoon has shaped like he's worth a try over this mile-and-three-quarter trip and is unexposed granted a test of stamina.