Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Opal Storm - 14:10 Pontefract

Smart Stat: £147.08 - Chris Fairhurst's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Opal Storm has taken her form up a notch on her last two starts, first getting off the mark at Carlisle and then running to a similar level in defeat when finishing a close-up fourth at Redcar. She was beaten only two and a quarter lengths on the last occasion, looking unlucky not to finish closer still having conceded first run to the three who beat her when short of room two furlongs out. She certainly showed enough to suggest she's still on a fair mark and it's not out of the question that she could have more to offer after just six starts, too.

Ragin Cajun - 15:40 Clonmel

Smart Stat: 2 - Matthew Smith's number of winners in past 7 runnings

Matthew Smith saddles two runners as he seeks a third success in this handicap hurdle since 2020. Gigantamax Eevee was in the process of running well when falling two out at Listowel last time, but preference is for stable companion Ragin Cajun, who proved at least as good as ever when doubling his career tally at the same course last week, steadily drawing clear from the home turn to win by eight and a half lengths in comfortable fashion. This will be a quicker-than-ideal turnaround, but a repeat of that form will give him every chance of following up under a 7lb penalty.

Pjanoo - 17:53 Newmarket

Smart Stat: 29% - William Buick's strike rate at Newmarket (Rowley)

Pjanoo proved at least as good as ever when finishing fourth at Wolverhampton last time, doing well under the circumstances to pass the post just a neck behind the winner having had a wide trip in the early stages. The way he stuck to his task suggests he'll be suited by going back up in trip today and a BHA mark of 82 is clearly workable when everything falls right. In a competitive heat despite the small field, Pjanoo gets the vote to make it two wins from his last three starts under champion jockey William Buick, who rides this track particularly well.