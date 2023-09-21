Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: 3 - Kevin Ryan's number of winners in the past ten runnings
Kevin Ryan has won this novice three times in the last decade, including for the last two years with Green Team and Chuzzlewit. Ryan has a good chance of completing the hat-trick with Volterra who shaped with plenty of promise when fourth on his debut in the Convivial Maiden at York last month. As you might expect for the most valuable maiden in the calendar, the Convivial was a competitive affair featuring some promising sorts, and the form has already started to work out well with the third and sixth both winning next time. Volterra is entitled to build on that promise.
Smart Stat: 3 - Paul Midgley's number of winners in the past ten runnings
This is usually a big-field, competitive handicap so the fact Paul Midgley has won three of the last ten editions, including two of the last three, catches the eye. Midgley has a leading contender again this year in Ben Macdui who won on his penultimate start at Newcastle and then looked unlucky not to follow up at Beverley last time as he met trouble at a crucial stage and then only just failed to get there. He remains well treated on the form he showed for Kevin Ryan in previous seasons.
Smart Stat: 32% - James Doyle's strike rate when riding one runner at a Flat meeting
James Doyle boasts an exceptional strike rate of 32% when heading to a meeting for only one ride - his overall record is around the 19% mark - and he heads to Yarmouth today to partner Labalala in the six-furlong nursery. Labalala showed ability in three starts in maiden/novice company, winning one of them, and he could have more to offer now going handicapping with cheekpieces applied.
