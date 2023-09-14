Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Chic Colombine - 13:50 Doncaster

Smart Stat: 23% - William Buick's strike rate at DONCASTER

Chic Colombine didn't need to improve on previous form when making the most of a good opportunity in a maiden at Newcastle in June but she showed much improved form when following up on handicap debut at Haydock last week, making short work of her rivals and looking well ahead of her mark. The runner-up has won since to boost the form and Chic Colombine makes plenty of appeal turned out under a penalty.

Golden Lyra - 15:35 Doncaster

Smart Stat: 21% - William Haggas's strike rate at DONCASTER since the start of the 2019 season

This looks an open renewal of the Park Hill Stakes and Golden Lyra looks interesting for the William Haggas team. She progressed well last season, signing off with a listed win in heavy ground at Saint-Cloud and she ran her best race of this year when hitting the frame in a Group 2 at Deauville last month. That was over an extended mile and a half but she shaped like in need of further, pushed along from three furlongs out and staying on well. This trip may bring about further improvement judged by that effort and she will have no problem with the ground.

Mafnood - 17:20 Doncaster

Smart Stat: 21% - Jim Crowley's strike rate at DONCASTER

Mafnood made plenty of appeal on paper - also stood out on looks - and he showed plenty to work on when hitting the frame on his debut at Newbury in June despite looking ill at ease on firm ground. He failed to progress as expected next time, but still looked in need of the experience, but he looked much more professional when opening his account over a mile at Haydock last time. That form is working out very well and Mafnood makes plenty of appeal now making his handicap debut, an opening mark of 84 potentially lenient.