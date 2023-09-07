Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Goodeveningmrbond - 15:00 Haydock

Smart Stat: 24% - William Buick's strike rate at HAYDOCK PARK

Goodeveningmrbond has shown improved form since entering handicaps, building on the promise of his nursery debut when opening his account over five furlongs at Chepstow 10 days ago, a truly-run race back at the minimum trip bringing out the best in him. He had to wait for a gap on the inside a furlong out but quickened up well and there should be even more to come from him now, while the booking of William Buick is a plus at this course.

Miaharris - 15:40 Salisbury

Smart Stat: 27% - Oisin Murphy's strike rate at SALISBURY

Miaharris was a big-money climber at the breeze-ups earlier this year and she has made an excellent start to her career, making a winning debut at Sandown in July, and showing much improved form when following up in listed company at Newbury last time. She overcame the rise in class in good style, doing remarkably well to overcome trouble in-running and inexperience to lead in the dying strides. Miaharris would have won more convincingly with a clear passage and she makes plenty of appeal now moving up in trip and grade.

Sapphire Seas - 16:40 Haydock

Smart Stat: 27% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Sapphire Seas was very promising on the all-weather earlier this year, really catching the eye on her debut over a mile at Kempton and progressing from that experience as expected afterwards, winning a couple of minor events at Wolverhampton and Kempton. She beat a now-useful filly on her final start, making all of the running and quickening clear in the closing stages. This will be her turf debut after five months off, but she remains a good prospect, and can progress again on handicap debut.