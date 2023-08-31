Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Nukanan - 14:25 Chelmsford

Smart Stat: 23% - Roger Varian's strike rate at CHELMSFORD CITY since the start of the 2019 season

Nukanan wore a hood on his debut at Salisbury three weeks ago and he showed plenty to work on, not as clued up as most debutants from this yard but staying on well under a considerate ride to take third near the line. That was over six furlongs, but he is bred to and shaped like he will relish this longer trip, and he has the ability to take a big step forward now.

Glenister - 17:45 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 25% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Glenister had undergone a breathing operation ahead of his return this season and he improved to complete a quick-fire hat-trick in June. He was turned over at 4/1-on at Brighton when last seen, but he was possibly feeling the effects of a busy period, having his fourth run in the space of two weeks. He has been freshened up since and it would be no surprise if he were to resume his progress now for a yard who do so well with such types.

Batal Dubai - 20:45 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 22% - Harry & Roger Charlton's strike rate in mid-season

This is a competitive sprint handicap and Batal Dubai is the sole three-year-old but everything looks set for a big run. He has an unexposed profile and can boast an unbeaten record at this course, both coming over six furlongs, but this is sure to be run at a brisk gallop so the drop in trip isn't expected to be a problem. His turn of foot will continue to stand him in good stead and he can leave his latest run at Ascot behind now back on the all-weather.