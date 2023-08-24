Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Gaiden - 14:25 York

Smart Stat: 5 - Richard Hannon's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Richard Hannon has an excellent record in this race and of his four runners in this year's renewal it is Gaiden who looks overpriced. She was beaten only by Relief Rally on debut - who has since franked to form and is current favourite for the Lowther in the opening race - and she improved as expected when third in a five-furlong listed event at this course. Gaiden has had excuses since, one of the last off the bridle when seemingly stuck in the mud at Glorious Goodwood last time, and she remains unexposed as this trip back on faster ground.

Sea Theme - 16:10 York

Smart Stat: 2 - William Haggas's number of winners in past 10 runnings

This is an open renewal of this listed event with no standout filly or mare in the line-up, but Sea Theme is the least exposed and has the potential to progress past these for William Haggas who has a good record in the race. She made plenty of appeal on pedigree and shaped with promise on her debut at Salisbury and building on that as expected when opening her account at Doncaster last time, looking in a tussle through the penultimate furlong but ultimately running out a decisive winner. Sea Theme relished the longer trip on that occasion and arrives with plenty of potential.

Arctic Mountain - 17:55 Chelmsford

Smart Stat: 24% - Saeed bin Suroor's strike rate at CHELMSFORD CITY since the start of the 2019 season

Arctic Mountain is from a good family and showed ability when finishing third to a potentially smart sort over a mile at this course last month. He built on that promise when runner-up over a mile and a quarter on turf debut at Nottingham last time, hanging right in the final furlong and beaten only by another promising type. He is well up to winning a race of this nature on what he has shown so far and represents a yard that do well at this course.