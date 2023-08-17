Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Mighty Ulysses - 16:10 Salisbury

Smart Stat: 26% - Oisin Murphy's strike rate at SALISBURY

Mighty Ulysses developed into a smart colt last season, beaten only half a length in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot before making all to win a listed event at Newmarket. He hasn't been at the same level both starts since, but he may have needed the run on his return from 11 months off in the Summer Mile last month, unable to quicken in the final furlong. His physique suggests he should have more to offer and the addition of first-time cheekpieces may perk him up, so he is well worth another chance with Oisin Murphy taking over.

Marie Laveau - 17:10 Salisbury

Smart Stat: 16% - Marcus Tregoning's strike rate with handicap debutants

Marie Laveau started at 66/1 for her debut last season and was very much in need of the experience, though she wasn't given a hard time and finished with running left at the line, so it was no surprise to see her make marked improvement to finish runner-up on her next two starts. She was beaten a nose and a head on each occasion, the latest of those over an extended mile at Wolverhampton where she pulled clear of the remainder with a well-bred debutante. An opening mark of 74 seems fair and she remains with plenty of potential now handicapping, particularly now moving up further in trip.

Tiffany - 20:00 Windsor

Smart Stat: 25% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Tiffany arrives on a steep upward curve having won her last three starts, the last two of them over this trip in handicaps, including a success over course and distance last month. The manner of her latest victory at Newcastle suggests she can rate even higher yet, travelling well before being asked to close two furlongs out and easily moving clear in the closing stages. She is 9 lb higher now and in a better race - also 1 lb out of the handicap - but she remains with plenty of potential and can complete a four-timer.