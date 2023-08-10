Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Nannie Dee - 16:10 Nottingham

Smart Stat: £17.15 - Simon & Ed Crisford's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Nannie Dee is bred to need time and distance and she has shaped that way in three starts at up to a mile so far this year, not at all given a hard time on her qualifying run at Chelmsford last month. She has the potential to do better now moving up in trip on her handicap debut - there is plenty of stamina on the dam's side of her pedigree - and, while the handicapper has taken no chances, she represents a yard that has done well with similar types in the past.

Zabriskie Point - 17:20 Salisbury

Smart Stat: £23.72 - Charles Hills's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Zabriskie Point wasn't fancied in the betting but he overcame inexperience to make a winning debut over five furlongs at Leicester at the end of May, running out an impressive winner even allowing that he might've been on the best ground making his move out wide. That form is nothing special, but he created a good impression and should relish this step up to six furlongs. There should be more to come and he is expected to follow up under a penalty.

Muktamil - 19:15 Sandown

Smart Stat: £64.07 - Marcus Tregoning's profit to a £1 level stake with horses being stepped up in trip

Muktamil progressed with each start start last year, looking in need of the experience but also displaying clear signs of ability, hitting the frame behind subsequent Irish Oaks runner-up Bluestocking on his final start over a mile at Salisbury when last seen in September. It has taken connections a while to get him back to the track this season, but he returns having undergone a gelding operation and is bred to relish this step up in trip on his handicap debut. An opening mark of 74 looks lenient and he can be seen in an even better light now.